Buffalo loves its food and it shows through its rich history of cuisine. On Friday, Chef’s in downtown Buffalo celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Lou Billittier says it all started in 1923 and his father lived a block over. He started there as a dishwasher and worked his way to owner.

Many know the place for its spaghetti parm. That dish was invented there in 1926.

On Thursday, a celebration of the 100th anniversary was held to recognize family, friends and past and present employees.

Happy 100th Anniversary Chef’s! I’ll have more on this iconic restaurant up next on @SPECNews1BUF pic.twitter.com/vFiSvgE0mR — Revathi Janaswamy (@revathijanaswam) September 22, 2023

A total of $11,923 was raised to support Joey White who lost his hands after being stranded in the blizzard of 2022. Sha’Kyra Aughtry accepted it on his behalf.

Billitier says it’s such an exciting day.

"It's been coming for a long time and we've been preparing for it, but to be honest with you, it's more than we can handle," said Billitier. "It's just, 100 years, who would have thought?"

On Friday at Chef’s, there will be decorations for the 100th anniversary, a social media photo booth, cupcakes and champagne.