LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A total of 16 Rite Aid stores in Los Angeles and Orange counties are slated in an initial round of closures as a result of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to court motions that received a judge’s approval Tuesday.
According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, Rite Aid plans to initially shutter 154 stores across the country, including 31 across California. A specific timeline for the closures was not provided.
According to a list attached to a series of court motions, SoCal stores set for closure are:
- 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd., Los Angeles;
- 4046 S. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles;
- 7859 Firestone Blvd., Downey;
- 4402 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach;
- 935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank;
- 139 N. Grand Ave., Covina;
- 13905 Amar Road, La Puente;
- 920 E. Valley Blvd., Alhambra;
- 959 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles;
- 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada;
- 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point;
- 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel;
- 19701 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda;
- 1406 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana;
- 3029 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa; and
- 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine.