SANTA MONICA, Calif. — California will ban “sell by” food labels beginning on July 1, 2026. The new law also limits most food labels to two options: “best if used by” and “use by”.

Bob’s Market in Santa Monica explains what the “sell by” date means and how it will affect its business. The U.S. Public Interest Research Group says the new law will cut down on food waste, save shoppers money, and work to clear up what can be confusing food labels.

According to the consumer health and safety advocacy group, with the exception of infant formula and eggs that pass through the USDA, date labels on food packages are not federally regulated or required.