LOS ANGELES — Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa, the renowned chef and joint owner of the Nobu restaurant chain — which has locations in Los Angeles, Malibu, Newport Beach and San Diego — has been honored by the Japanese government for his contribution to the acceptance of Japanese food around the world, it was announced Saturday.

What You Need To Know The Japanese government is honoring Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa for his contribution to the acceptance of Japanese food around the world



Matsuhisa is the renowned chef and joint owner of the Nobu restaurant chain



Chef Nobu will receive the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Ray



Matsuhisa, 75, who lives in Los Angeles, opened his first local restaurant, called Matsuhisa, in Beverly Hills in 1987, bringing a blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to the region

Matsuhisa, widely known as Chef Nobu, will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, according to the Consulate-General of Japan in Los Angeles.

Matsuhisa, 75, who lives in Los Angeles, opened his first local restaurant, called Matsuhisa, in Beverly Hills in 1987, bringing a blend of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to the region. Saturday, his restaurants stretch across five continents, with more than 50 locations around the globe. The related Nobu Hospitality brand operates hotels around the world.

In addition to publishing several books about his restaurants and cuisine, Matsuhisa has appeared in Hollywood films and commercials.

During the time he opened his first Los Angeles restaurant, it was common for diners to choose from a set menu. However, Matsuhisa gained popularity with his signature "omakase" menu, where he would talk to the customers and provide them with dishes made from the ingredients that had arrived that day.

In its third year, the Matsuhisa restaurant was listed in the American restaurant guide Zagat Survey. In 1993, the New York Times selected it as one of the world's top 10 restaurants.

The Nobu brand was born when actor Robert De Niro partnered with Matsuhisa to open Nobu in New York in 1994. Including the restaurants under license agreement, there are now 55 branches of the restaurant worldwide, and including Matsuhisa locations, there are over 60 branches worldwide that are affiliated with the chef.

In 2013, the first Nobu Hotel opened in Las Vegas, and there are currently 18 other Nobu hotels around the world.

In January, Matsuhisa supervised the food at the 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills. The awards ceremony is held every year at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

While based on traditional Japanese cuisine techniques, Matsuhisa has long incorporated ingredients and techniques from various countries. In May 2007, he was awarded the Minister's Award for Overseas Promotion of Japanese Food by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries, Japan for his achievements, and in 2022, he was awarded the Commissioner for Cultural Affairs Award from the Government of Japan.