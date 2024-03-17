Every year, foodies and restauranteurs anxiously await the nominations for the James Beard Awards, a longstanding national awards ceremony recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries. The food industry has revered the awards for more than 30 years.
Barra Santos, a tiny Portuguese outpost in Cypress Park, was the only restaurant from LA to be nominated for best new restaurant. Along with 29 other semifinalists, the other semifinalists came from all over the country, including Maine.
Spectrum News spoke with the owner and executive chef about the experience of holding the prestigious nomination.
The James Beard Awards finalists will be announced on April 3. The winners will be announced on June 10.