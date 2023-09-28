LOS ANGELES — If you love pickles, Pickles with Attitude will have a treat for you.
The Lancater stand sells over 100 different flavored pickles from savory to sweet.
They are located in SOL Plaza at 1140 Commerce Center Drive.
