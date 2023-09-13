LOS ANGELES — It’s been over a month since the Lahaina community in Maui was destroyed by a wildfire. Resident Isaac Bancaco, like thousands of others, lost his home and watched the restaurant where he was an executive chef turn to rubble. This is why Kauai-born doughnut shop Holey Grail created the Maui Ohana Donut with 50% of proceeds going to the Kokua Restaurant and Hospitality Fund, which provides direct assistance to displaced employees, hotels, restaurants and more..

What You Need To Know The Maui Ohana Donut is a guava, strawberry and lilikoi (passion fruit) doughnut with pineapple confetti



It is available throughout September



Fifty percent of proceeds from the donut will be donated to the Kokua Restaurant and Hospitality Fund



Holey Grail is located in Santa Monica and Larchmont Village

Bancaco’s family goes back generations in Lahaina and said the area made up 40% of Maui’s hospitality economy. Now with thousands not only displaced but without jobs, the initial unemployment claims jumped from an average of 130 a week before the fire to just under 4,500 cases in the second week after the fire, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism in Hawaii.

“We aren’t even focusing on rebuilding right now. It’s focusing on stopping the bleeding like unemployment. We need assistance now and it’s so layered and compounding in the sense that even if we were as displaced workers going to find a job, there’s just no business,” Bancaco said.

Holey Grail Cafe Success lead Nahoa Salera was born and raised in Oahu, but moved to Los Angeles to help expand the company. He puts time and care into each and every doughnut to honor the community, which means so much to him and the business.

“Being involved with the farmers there, we feel we have a strong connection. In Hawaii, it is well connected and you can see the community effort out there to give support at this hard time,” Salera said.

The guava, strawberry and lilikoi for the doughnut come from Kula Country Farms, Ali’i Kula Lavender and Maui Fruit Jewels that were not affected by the fire. Salera said she hopes everyone will buy a doughnut or just donate to the fund as the hospitality and tourism industries that usually fuel Maui are struggling.

“We want to make sure we are a good community member and a good ohana, so that we can support this island that is very supporting of us,” Salera said.

Bancaco, like many other hospitality employees, said he doesn’t know where he would be without the community’s support and appreciates all the good will.

“We are used to welcoming people to our island, so we are not used to receiving, we are used to giving,” he said.

Give to those who are in need at both Holey Grail locations through September.