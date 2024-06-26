LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday encouraged residents to help celebrate the city's culinary scene by participating in Dine LA Restaurant Week during its upcoming 15-day run.

What You Need To Know The LA City Council is helping promote the upcoming Dine LA Restaurant Week



Dine LA takes place twice a year, when residents and visitors can experience what officials say is the "best of the city's dining"



The event is set for July 12-26 and is produced by LA Tourism



This season's Dine LA features a lineup of more than 400 participating restaurants, including 50 Michelin-rated eateries

Dine LA takes place twice a year, when residents and visitors can experience what officials say is the "best of the city's dining" at affordable prices, generally ranging from $15-$65, and sometimes more for lunch and dinner.

The event is set for July 12-26, and is produced by LA Tourism, the official marketing company for the city. This season's Dine LA features a lineup of more than 400 participating restaurants, and will marks the program's 16th anniversary by celebrating those restaurants who have participated every year, in addition to 50 Michelin-rated eateries involved.

Participating restaurants receive increased visibility by having their businesses promoted on the Dine LA website, DineLA.com.

Council President Paul Krekorian said Dine LA can play a significant role in boosting business for restaurants, many of which experienced hard times in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We lost many restaurants during that pandemic and those that we cherish in all of our communities are still struggling and trying very hard to rebound from that situation," Krekorian said. "But we know that restaurants are absolutely imperative to helping to define communities throughout Los Angeles, what's unique about each neighborhood and they are vital sources of jobs."

The council president noted that the city has worked to ensure the success of the local restaurant industry by creating an al fresco dining program, a Restaurant Beverage Program that significantly reduced barriers to obtaining permits for the sale of drinks, and the Legacy Business Program.

"For all those reasons, we all know how important the restaurant industry is, and Dine LA gives us an opportunity to really celebrate that and to support our local businesses," Krekorian said.

"It's been said that dining is the universal language that brings cultures and people to the same table," said Adam Burke, president and CEO of LA Tourism. "Food is the bridge connecting our senses with the soul of a community, and what a soul it is here in LA."