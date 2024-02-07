EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In the mood for sushi? Not interested in leaving the house? There's a new idea brewing in Orange County that launches next week — and might just satisfy your high-end craving.

Wafu Bento is the name of a new culinary venture designed to offer an authentic Japanese dining experience in Southern California. It has some stiff competition, given the numerous acclaimed sushi eateries in the region, but founder Hiro Ishida recently dished to Spectrum News to reveal what makes Wafu stand out, beyond just the deliciousness.

Experience is key, they say, and Ishida's rise to business owner started at a young age.

“Ever since I was small, we would travel to Japan once a year, twice a year," said Ishida in detailing his upbringing with a businessman of a father. "He would take me to the sushi market and teach me what kind of fish is fresh and what to look for. So I grew up in that environment.”

A flair for cuisine certainly helps, as does knowing the business side of things. Interestingly, Ishida's career also took him into the entertainment space while specializing in imports and exports.

"This was when car parts on the racing scene was going on," he said. "If you remember 'Fast and Furious' No. 1, a lot of my friends are on there. I kind of helped build the cars. I was importing a lot of the parts over here since I spoke English in Japan. And I have a lot of connections on the Japan side.”

Plus, as we're in this digital age, Ishida's journey was boosted by his embracing of a little known social-media website back in the early 2000s.

"I kind of was one of the first ones to start posting food on MySpace," he said. "And when Facebook first came out, I started posting there as well. And gradually, the last four or five years, people have started posting food — but I started way back in the 2000s."

On top of his food expertise, Ishida's launching of Wafu Bento in Southern California is certainly fitting for the cuisine.

“There's a lot of Asian community over here in Orange County, in the LA area," he said. "I do want to go back to the San Diego area as well."

But just how does a business owner distinguish his sushi brand from the rest, particularly in SoCal?

“Most sushi restaurants will pick the food apart and serve it within the next four or five days, versus we will take it apart and start delivering in the next day,” Ishida said.

Furthermore, Ishida noted his commitment to using the finest ingredients sourced directly from Japan and skilled sushi chefs who have been trained there. And while these kinds of bento boxes run on the more expensive side, Ishida is keeping the average consumer in mind for pricing that's more economical compared to similar brands.

“I want everybody to experience the good sushi. Most sushi restaurants are raising prices on purpose just because they can. And that's one thing I hate," he said. “Our box is actually 1.5 times bigger than the original bento box. We use about 2.5 times the amount of rice.”

Plus, Ishida noted how he wants to keep the menu fresh — in more ways than one.

“I don't want to have the same menu for the whole year. I kind of want to change it up a little bit for people to enjoy other fish as well," he said. "There's so many different fish out there that nobody has ever tried.”

Wafu Bento officially launches on Monday after six months of research and development. To learn more, visit here.