CLERMONT, Fla. — There is nothing more special to see than rows of orange trees growing from the ground.

What You Need To Know Showcase of Citrus gives visitors a variety of things to do including a ride on a monster truck, orange picking, animal encounters and much more



It is a working farm located in Clermont that anyone can come and visit



Guests can spend time with kangaroos, tortoises, farm animals and capybaras



There is no entry or parking fees, and the farm is open every day of the year

After all, Florida is the No. 2 producer of citrus in the country, falling behind California.

Decades of diseases have made many orange groves disappear across the Sunshine State.

But Showcase of Citrus in Clermont is a shining example of combining citrus growing with entertainment.

Tara Boshell and her husband John have created an open-to-the-public paradise of fun for families.

“This is a 100-acre working citrus farm,” said Boshell.

One of the highlights is their monster truck experience, where guests climb aboard a modified school bus that is jacked up as far as one can go.

The monster bus takes guests around the growing orange fields to learn about citrus.

Monster truck driver Isaiah Christian says the experience is one-of-a-kind.

“Gives everyone a chance to come out for a nice little ride,” said Christian.

The monster truck ride will also take guests through an area where there are alleged “Big Foot” sightings from the urban legend, to where exotic animals roam freely.

“We have a mixture of antelopes and American bison. We have a camel. We also have some water buffaloes, a group of ostriches and there are two lovely zebras,” said Christian.

The property has been open to the public since the 1980s and still allows guests to pick their own oranges when in season.

There are a variety of animal experiences, including one-on-one time with kangaroos, tortoises, farm animals and capybaras.

There is gem mining experience and farm equipment on display to remind a younger generation how farming was once done in Florida.

“We are a family owned and operated business. You’ll see most of us, we live here on site, and we are fully into welcoming customers to enjoy the property,” said Boshell.

Showcase of Citrus has a large and comfortable cantina serving drinks for the kids and a bar for adults.

The property is open every day of the year and there are no entry or parking fees.

For pricing for the monster truck ride, gem mining or animal encounters, visit Showcase of Cirus which is located at 15051 Frank Jarrell Rd. Clermont, FL 34714.