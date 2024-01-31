Daniel Ervér has taken over as president and chief executive officer of H&M Group following the resignation of former CEO Helena Helmersson.

Facing declining sales and increased competition from Zara, Shein and other low-cost brands, the Swedish fast fashion retailer said in a statement Wednesday that it is “in a strong position, with a positive profitability trend and good conditions to make further improvements in 2024.”

Sales at the second largest international clothing retailer fell 4% over the past two months compared with a year earlier.

Helmersson led the company for four years that coincided with an especially tumultuous period, navigating a pandemic, global supply chain challenges and inflation.

In her resignation letter, Helmersson, who worked with H&M for 26 years, said she was leaving with “mixed feelings.”

“I continue to have a strong belief in the company,” she wrote in a statement. “We have strong brands, a unique corporate culture and high ambitions in sustainability.”

Ervér has worked with H&M Group for 18 years, most recently as head of the company’s largest brand, H&M.

The retailer operates over 4,800 stores globally in 74 countries and employs 126,000 people.