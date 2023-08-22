Yaye Niane is a student at Rambler Studios, a free program teaching young adults how to sew. The program also helps the youth explore the fashion industry.

"I knew nothing before this," Niane said.

Now, Niane designs and makes tops. She says she only learned to sew a few years ago.

Niane found out about the program during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been operating out of the nonprofit social service agency Henry Street Settlement in the Vladeck Houses for three years.

With a background in modeling, Niane decided she wanted to apply her love of fashion as a designer and focus on her roots.

"I grew up in a West African household where emphasis on jewelry and really cultural beautiful gowns are emphasized," Niane said.

Niane says this experience helps her supplement her classes at Berkeley College in Midtown.

"When I am sitting in class and learning about different textiles and fabrics it makes me feel like I have a much greater knowledge of the more technical side of things. When I come into the studio, it just gives me more of a confident edge,” Naine said.

The classes at the Rambler Studios are geared for people facing financial challenges.

Andres Biel went through an earlier version of the program. He is now back as an instructor to guide the students in the same way the program shaped his career.

"We help them design a pathway for themselves through the creation of garments, upcycled materials," Biel said.

Niane and some of her classmates are collecting donated garments, taking the fabric and transforming them into their own designs.

And with some final touches, Niane's designs head to the runway in the dining room of Henry Street Settlement in a special show highlighting the work of the dozen students finishing the summer program.

Niane says the showcasing of her creations is just the beginning for her career.

"The future hopefully holds a lot of more collaborative practices connecting with other people that have the same vision as me," Niane said.

Henry Street Settlement says a fall session will be offered to youth already enrolled in their programs. The organization is seeking funding for a larger program that would be available to more people.