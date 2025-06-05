Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook.

Your Weather Planner

As the area of low pressure continues to pull away from Florida this evening, we’ll begin to shift into the next weather pattern, one that features a dominant area of high pressure and loads of Saharan Dust. Tonight, expect evening storms to wrap up by 10 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies giving way to partly cloudy skies by 2 a.m. A very mild overnight period as lows remain in the low to mid 70s area wide.

As sunshine is set to return to Central Florida on Friday, high temperatures will finally rebound back into the 90s during the afternoon hours. Despite the heat, drier air aloft, combined with African dust, will limit widespread sea breeze storm activity. Even as boundaries collide, storm coverage will remain limited to previous days. A few storms will develop after 2 p.m. and one or two of them may be able to provide some strong wind gusts as they tap into the drier air aloft. Heat index values push back to near 100° during the afternoon.

This weekend, more of the same as dry air settles into the state. Rain chances get cut down as sunshine and afternoon heat become the main impacts. By Monday, the dry air and African dust begin to pull away from the state, allowing for a change back to the daily sea breeze activity by Tuesday.

Highs: Upper 80s and Lower 90s Lows: Low to Mid 70s Rain Coverage: 40%

Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos

Today's Big Stories

1. Governor suspends Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez after arrest

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was suspended from office this morning after being arrested and taken into custody on federal racketeering charges, according to officials.

2. Former GOP congressman David Jolly to run for Florida governor as a Democrat

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly has announced that he is running for governor of Florida and will do so as a Democrat.

3. Trump announces travel ban and restrictions on 19 countries set to go into effect Monday

President Donald Trump resurrected a hallmark policy of his first term, announcing that citizens of 12 countries would be banned from visiting the United States and those from seven others would face restrictions.

4. Trump says after Xi call that US and China will resume trade talks

President Donald Trump said his conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a "very positive conclusion" on Thursday, announcing that the two countries will hold trade talks in hopes of breaking an impasse over tariffs and global supplies of rare earth minerals.

5. SeaWorld Orlando to begin new drone show as part of its ‘Summer Spectacular’ event

SeaWorld Orlando unveiled a new element to its nighttime entertainment lineup.

More to Know