Your Weather Planner

Morning low temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

There will be more opportunity for sunshine Thursday afternoon than widespread heavy cloud cover, which will help increase temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s.

Highs: Low to Mid-80s Lows: Low 70s Rain Coverage: 50%

Today's Big Stories

1. 2 dead in Merritt Island crane collapse, sheriff's office says

The crane was over the unfinished Cape Canaveral Hospital when the incident happened around 2 p.m.

2. Pulse shooting survivors, victims' families to meet with FBI for final questions before case is closed

Orlando will also hold a remembrance meeting next week, including planned time inside the former nightclub, giving people who wish to go back one last time the chance to grieve before the site is demolished.

3. Anastasios Kamoutsas approved as Florida education commissioner

DeSantis recommended Kamoutsas to replace Manny Diaz, Jr. in the role following Diaz's appointment to serve as Interim President of the University of West Florida beginning next month.

4. Trump talks to Putin on Ukraine and Iran, says it was ‘not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace’

The pair discussed Ukraine’s recent drone attack on airfields deep inside Russia — Putin said “that he will have to respond,” according to Trump — and Iran’s nuclear program.

5. Speaker Johnson says Trump is 'not delighted' by Musk's opposition to president's agenda bill

Johnson said he was going to attempt to make a direct appeal to Musk after the billionaire urged Republicans to "KILL the BILL" and replace it with new legislation.

More to Know

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ coming to HHN 2025 | More details about the attraction will be coming soon, officials said.

Nikki Glaser at Hard Rock Orlando | Thursday, June 5 | The comedian brings her Alive and Unwell tour to Hard Rock Live.

GayDays Orlando | June 5 - 8 | The gathering has evolved into one of the country’s most popular LGBTQ+ events.