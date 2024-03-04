Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook.

Your Weather Planner

Thick morning fog will be possible once again tomorrow.

Once the fog clears, we'll keep mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon as moisture increases across Central Florida.

This moisture will help to bring a better chance for afternoon showers and possibly a storm.

Highs will be warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High: Lower 80s Low: Mid-60s Rain Coverage: 40%

Today's Big Stories

1. Supreme Court says Donald Trump can remain on the Colorado ballot

The high court ruled unanimously to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court's decision.

2. Early GOP presidential primary voting, municipal elections underway in Orange County

Voters who do not have a presidential primary vote to cast may have a municipal election in which to cast ballots this week.

3. DeSantis appoints Glen Gilzean as Orange County elections supervisor

The post was formerly held by Bill Cowles, who retired earlier this year.

4. JetBlue, Spirit ending $3.8B deal to combine after court ruling blocked their merger

They mutually agreed that terminating the deal was the best decision for both, JetBlue said

5. Harris meets with Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz after calling for Gaza cease-fire

Gantz, a centrist political rival of Netanyahu, is sitting down with several senior Biden administration officials this week.

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow

Olivia Rodrigo at the Kia Center: Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour comes to Orlando.

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour at Dr. Phillips Center: Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.

$2 Tuesday at the Central Florida Fair: $2 Entry, $2 rides and select $2 food options.



