We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook.

Your Weather Planner

We'll start each day this week with a chill in the air and keep high temperatures below average.

Enjoy a mostly sunny sky Tuesday with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s.

High: Upper 60s Low: Mid-40s Rain Coverage: 0%

Today's Big Stories

1. Police say priest and his sister among victims of shooting that left 2 Palm Bay officers injured

Four people died in connection with a shooting incident in Palm Bay on Sunday, Palm Bay police confirmed Monday afternoon.

2. Florida House to discuss bill that would ban sleeping on public property

Towns have similar ordinances against people blocking sidewalks.

3. Enemy drone that killed American troops in Jordan was mistaken for U.S. drone, preliminary report suggests

As a result, there was no effort to shoot down the enemy drone that hit the outpost early Sunday morning.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas ‘prepared’ if Biden federalizes National Guard

Biden has been urged to seize control of the National Guard by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

5. Illinois election officials to weigh removing Trump from ballot

The Illinois effort to keep Trump off the March ballot is similar to those filed in several other states.

6. IRS launching direct file pilot program for 2024 tax season. Here's how it will work

Certain taxpayers in Florida and other states are eligible to participate.

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow

SpaceX to launch resupply mission to ISS: The instantaneous launch window opens Tuesday 12:07 p.m. ET, with a backup launch attempt on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 11:18 a.m. ET.

Elmo's Birthday Celebration at SeaWorld: The event is included with park admission from now until Feb. 4. Enjoy the all-new Sesame Street Birthday Parade, an interactive DJ dance party and more.

Circus on Ice at the Ritz Theater Sanford: A frozen adventure with all your favorite characters, amazing circus acts, jugglers, tightrope walkers, clowns, and awesome ice skaters.



Beyond Central Florida



Tuesday, January 30

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's Moscow detention due to end

4th anniversary of WHO declaring coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

Monthly House Price Index

IMF World Economic Outlook Update