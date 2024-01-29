Good evening, Central Florida. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook.

Your Weather Planner

We'll start each day this week with a chill in the air and keep high temperatures below average.

Enjoy a mostly sunny sky Tuesday with highs staying in the mid to upper 60s.

High: Upper 60s

Low: Mid-40s

Rain Coverage: 0%

    

Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos

Today's Big Stories

1. Police say priest and his sister among victims of shooting that left 2 Palm Bay officers injured
Four people died in connection with a shooting incident in Palm Bay on Sunday, Palm Bay police confirmed Monday afternoon.

2. Florida House to discuss bill that would ban sleeping on public property
Towns have similar ordinances against people blocking sidewalks.

3. Enemy drone that killed American troops in Jordan was mistaken for U.S. drone, preliminary report suggests
As a result, there was no effort to shoot down the enemy drone that hit the outpost early Sunday morning.

4. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas ‘prepared’ if Biden federalizes National Guard
Biden has been urged to seize control of the National Guard by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke.

5. Illinois election officials to weigh removing Trump from ballot
The Illinois effort to keep Trump off the March ballot is similar to those filed in several other states.

6. IRS launching direct file pilot program for 2024 tax season. Here's how it will work
Certain taxpayers in Florida and other states are eligible to participate.

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow

  • Elmo's Birthday Celebration at SeaWorld: The event is included with park admission from now until Feb. 4. Enjoy the all-new Sesame Street Birthday Parade, an interactive DJ dance party and more.

           
Beyond Central Florida

Tuesday, January 30

  • Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's Moscow detention due to end
  • 4th anniversary of WHO declaring coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern
  • Monthly House Price Index
  • IMF World Economic Outlook Update

 

Traffic Inbox

Driver says he has trouble finding cell phone lot at MCO

Rogelio Cordero wrote into Traffic Inbox because he says there are very few signs for the south cell phone lot when driving in from State Road 417.