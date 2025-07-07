ALTADENA, Calif. — Six months after thousands of Los Angeles residents lost their homes in a pair of devastating wildfires, 70% of survivors now say their insurance companies delayed, denied or underpaid their claims.

Three quarters of those who lost their homes in the Palisades and Eaton Fires in January also say they were underinsured, leaving them on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild or move on.

“Six months to the day feels like 10 years,” community activist Zaire Calvin said at a press conference with hundreds of other survivors of the Eaton Fire that killed 18 people and leveled 9,000 structures.

A third-generation Altadena resident who lost his sister to the fire along with two family homes, he said, “These insurance companies that have taken advantage of us, it has been disrespectful.”

Zaire had just finished remodeling his home when the fire wiped it out, leaving him with a $1.2 million gap in insurance. Like 75% of Eaton Fire victims, Zaire was underinsured.

“The gaps between what families have received and what it actually costs to clean up and rebuild safely are staggering,” often costing hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars, Altadena Town Council chair Victoria Knapp said at an event where survivors wore red t-shirts that said, “Don’t Mess With Fire Survivors.”

The average cost of an Altadena home in December 2024 was $1.3 million, according to Realtor.com.

“This isn’t just an Altadena problem, an LA County problem or even a California problem,” Knapp said, “Any person in this country who pays insurance could find themselves in the same fight after a tornado, or a hurricane or a flood. Without the payouts we’re legally owed, only the wealthiest will be able to rebuild. In Altadena, most families don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars saved to float these costs while they battle insurance for months and years."

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, an insurance industry trade group, noted in comment to Spectrum News that insurers have paid out more than $17 billion in claims for the Eaton and Plaisdaes fires.

“Wildfire claims are paid according to the terms of each individual policy. Some insurers issue full payments upfront, while others pay in phases as rebuilding progresses," said Karen Collins, APCIA vice president of property and environmental, in a statement. "While every claim is unique, insurers are working diligently to process payments efficiently and in compliance with state law. Insurers will continue to assist impacted homeowners for as long as it takes to recover and rebuild.

“Consumers who are experiencing challenges with their claims are encouraged to contact their insurer directly or reach out to the California Department of Insurance—which has a well-defined process for investigating consumer complaints—for assistance,” Collins added.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state's insurance commissioner is investigating homeowners' claims and will issue a report in August. He said his administration is working with the commissioner and the state legislature to create a more sustainable insurance strategy to modernize regulations and ensure insurance availability in the state. Many companies have stopped offering homeowners policies in California because of increasing risks.

The Eaton Fire north of downtown Los Angeles and the Palisades Fire along the coast are estimated to have caused $54 billion in damage, according to the LA County Economic Development Corporation.

“These disasters are not slowing down,” said Sierra Kos, founder of the Extreme Weather Survivors coalition working to hold insurance companies accountable. “The LA fires happened in the dead of winter. Just days ago, flooding in Texas took over 80 lives, many of them children. And while disasters are accelerating and becoming more costly, insurance companies just keep raising rates.”

Koss said Monday that extreme weather survivors in Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, New York and other areas are writing postcards to their states’ insurance commissioners and governors to protest rate hikes for insurance companies that haven’t made good on their policyholders’ claims.

She said 20,000 people have signed a letter from the progressive consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen calling on Newsom to stop homeowners insurance rate hikes until every Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire survivor have been fully paid out.

“These disasters are here,” Kos said. “They’re becoming more frequent and more severe, and we need leadership that meets the urgency of this moment.”