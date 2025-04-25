SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lining up for a boat inspection, lifelong fisherman Mike Popovich recalls fond memories of salmon fishing in California — especially a particular day on the Klamath.

What You Need To Know Salmon fishing is likely to return for recreational anglers in both the ocean and rivers



A quota of 7,000 in the ocean and 8,000 for rivers



No commercial fishing for salmon again for this year, marking three years since a season has been open



Declining populations of salmon have caused the bans attributed to climate change, water management and habitat loss

“Klamath River, the mouth,” Popovich said. “Just, maybe 20 years ago, incredible. Just as fast as you could cast out, you catch fish. It was amazing. My sons were catching 30 pound salmon.”

Popovich, like many others, hasn’t been able to fish for Pacific Chinook Salmon for three years, amid continuing bans in state oceans and rivers from declining populations, because of climate change, water management and habitat loss.

The state fish and game commission reports from 2022 to 2024, fewer than 20,000 adult salmon returned to the state’s biggest run in the Sacramento River — far below the 10-year average of 68,000 a year.

“You know, you don’t miss it till you lose it,” Popovich said. “Then once you lose it, you’re like, man, that really kind of sucks. But, yeah, I hope we get it back.”

There is good news on the horizon for Popovich and others, with the commission and other advisory boards recommending recreational fishing for salmon in both the ocean and the rivers this year.

The director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Chuck Bonham at a recent commission meeting said things still aren’t great for salmon and the season would be limited.

“It’s very specific and confined [fishing availability],” Bonham said. “So, the idea is for the ocean waters between the Oregon-California border and the border with Mexico, the season would open early June for two days, and there’d be a quota of 7,000 Chinook [salmon].”

The recommendation is for 8,000 in certain rivers.

And while there was some good news for recreational anglers, it was much less so for the commercial sector.

“At the end of the day, everyone was working hard to create opportunity commercially,” Bonham said. “But the commercial industry representatives concluded the limited reward the few fish, the truncated days on the water, weren’t worth the risk.”

Meaning there will be no commercial salmon fishing in California again this year, an industry The Golden State Salmon Association reports is worth $1.4 billion to the state’s economy.

A final vote on all salmon fishing by the commission will happen mid-May but usually follows the majority of recommendations.

A vote Popovich said he’s anxious for, for such a prized fish.

“Oh, I can’t wait,” Popovich said. “I do a lot of fishing. I have a drift boat and I also have a river jet boat that we use to pursue them, and it’s great. They’re a challenge, they’re a challenging fish.”

A challenge, unlike others, he said he’s happy to take on.