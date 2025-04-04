SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Matthew Rose-Stark, co-owner of Keystone Land and Livestock, grew up in the city, giving him an unconventional farming background.

This partly, he said, fuels his passion for land preservation and regenerative farming in managing his 650 cattle.

What You Need To Know Agriculture contributes around 15% of global greenhouse gases, with cattle accounting for the majority, according to the U.N.



Regenerative farming is seen as a way to help reduce cattle farmings' carbon footprint through rotational grazing, meaning greener pastures that can capture carbon



New ways are being developed to create feed that reduces methane through belching and also capture the gas released from cattle manure



Selective breeding is also being looked at, because cows that belch a lot pass this through genes to their offspring

“We’re rotating the cattle through these pastures in a relatively densely packed herd,” Rose-Stark said. “And we’re having them eat, trample, dung, urinate, and to foliate the grass, and then we’re moving them on. And we don’t bring them back until that grass is fully recovered and fully regrown.”

Rose-Stark said rotational grazing keeps grass healthy, improves soil, and retains more water, unlike traditional methods where cattle overgraze the same area.

He notes that rangelands evolved with ruminant grazing animals like deer, bison and elk, and cows can help restore and maintain grasslands.

“So if you think about a tree can drop its leaves in the fall, that’s how it renews itself,” Rose-Stark said. “That’s how it produces new growth. Grass has no mechanism to remove its old growth. Ruminants are the way in which grass renews itself.”

What’s more, he said by having healthy greener pastures for longer periods of the year, it means a lot more greenhouse gases are being taken out of the air, every time a cow takes a bite.

“Once they’re [grass] bitten, they actually send a pulse of that carbon that they’ve stored in their bodies through their roots into the soil,” he said. “And the microbes and the fungi, the bacteria in the soil, hold on to that carbon.”

While regenerative farming is still emerging, research is exploring ways to reduce methane from cattle, which primarily comes from belching.

UC Davis agriculture professor Frank Mitloehner leads studies showing early promise.

“We are finding ways of feeding those animals something to reduce those emissions,” Mitloehner said. “Equally, we are finding ways to reduce emissions from the animal manure. And, those emission reduction efforts can result in something like 30-40% methane reduction.”

Also Mitloehner said through selective breeding.

“We now know that methane is heritable, meaning the mama cow passes that genetic trait on to her calf,” Mitloehner said. “And we can now test whether a cow is a high or low methane producing cow, and then select only those for breeding that are low methane producing animals.”

Both Mitloehner and Rose-Stark believe in better farming practices when it comes to the environment.

“We grow beef here and we grow a lot of it,” Rose-Stark said. “But that’s a byproduct of caring about the land and paying attention to the land. And I think we need to re-envision what ranching is in this country.”

And both said they’ll continue to promote and practice methods that lead to a more sustainable future.