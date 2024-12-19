WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has set a goal to cut the United States' greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 66% by 2035, the White House announced Thursday.

The more aggressive target was announced 32 days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. Trump likely will unwind many of the environmental policies Biden enacted during his term.

The Biden administration had previously pledged to cut emissions at least in half by 2030.

The emissions reductions will come from “every sector of the economy,” including power, transportation, buildings, industry, lands and agriculture, White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said during a news briefing.

He cited the Biden administration’s investments in renewable energy, electric transportation, smart agriculture and other decarbonization efforts as proof of what’s possible.

Zaidi said the new target is a “steeper-than-linear trajectory to net zero by 2050, meaning that America will do its part to keep 1.5 degrees alive.”

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, almost all of the world’s countries agreed to implement strategies to limit the globe’s temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — a point that scientists say is critical to avoid the most severe effects of climate change.

The U.S. will formally submit the new emissions goal to the United Nations on Thursday.