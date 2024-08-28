LOS ANGELES — The first green cargo ship to visit the U.S. was officially named Tuesday at the Port of Los Angeles.
The Alette Maersk runs on green methanol and marks a milestone moment as the shipping industry embarks on decarbonization.
