Climate change, chemical pollution and other human-caused alterations of the natural environment are increasing infectious disease, according to a new study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Researchers found a warming climate increases disease-carrying populations of mosquitoes, while the use of pesticides leads to biodiversity loss that makes the remaining plants and animals more susceptible to getting sick.

Infectious diseases are illnesses caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites that enter the body and cause infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Each year in the United States, about 23 million people visit a doctor to be treated for infectious diseases. While influenza is the most common infectious disease in the United States, dozens of others affect Americans.

For their study, researchers looked at published data about a variety of infectious diseases in plants, animals and humans and human changes to the environment including chemical use, climate change and the introduction of non-native species. For both flora and fauna, the main environmental and ecological contributors to infectious disease are similar.

The researchers said it is unclear exactly which factors are contributing to the increase in emerging infectious disease. They noted that deforestation and the fragmenting of forests are not significant drivers. Urbanization actually decreases infectious disease.

The study comes as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are monitoring a recent outbreak of H5N1 avian flu in dairy cattle. The study suggests similar infectious disease outbreaks could become more common on a warming planet.