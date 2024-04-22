President Joe Biden will announce $7 billion in grants for residential solar power projects and a new job application website for the American Climate Corps Monday.

He will deliver his announcements on Earth Day at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Va. — a national park built by the Civilian Climate Corps that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created in 1936.

“The climate crisis is an opportunity for us to come together to unlock economic opportunity, to create pathways to middle-class-supporting careers to save people money and improve their quality of life,” White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said during a briefing about the announcements.

Available through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Solar for All program, established through the Inflation Reduction Act, the solar grants will go to states, territories, tribes, municipalities and nonprofits to help develop solar programs for low-income households and disadvantaged communities.

The Biden administration estimates the program will help 900,000 low-income households access solar power and create 200,000 jobs.

President Biden will also announce a new website for people to apply to the American Climate Corps program his administration established last year. ClimateCorps.gov will post roughly 2,000 positions in 36 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to receive training and work in clean energy jobs, conservation and climate resilience.

“Its goal is to make it easy for any American to find work tackling the climate crisis while gaining the skills necessary for the clean energy and climate resilience workforce of the future,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The program’s first recruits will deploy in June. Those who join the American Climate Corps will be able to apply for federal service jobs through a new Recent Graduates program that streamlines their eligibility.

American Climate Corps launched with 10 states, including California, Florida and Nevada. On Monday, Illinois, New Mexico and Vermont joined the program.