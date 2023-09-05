Climate risk is becoming a factor in home purchasing decisions. More than 80% of shoppers are now considering the effects of human-caused climate change, according to a new study from the real estate website Zillow.com.

The risk of flooding topped the list of concerns, followed by wildfires, extreme temperatures, hurricanes and drought.

People in the Western and Northeastern U.S. are most likely to consider climate risk as either "very" or "extremely" impactful in their decision making about where to purchase a home, compared with one-third of Midwestern and Southern shoppers.

Younger home shoppers are also more concerned about climate risks than older buyers. Millennials between the ages of 29 and 43 were most concerned (86%), followed by Gen Z shoppers between the ages of 18 and 28 (84%), Gen Xers between the ages of 44 and 58 (82%). Baby boomers and the silent generation were least concerned.

“While all generations juggle trade-offs like budget, floor plans and commute times, younger home shoppers are more likely to face another consideration,” Zillow senior population scientists Manny Garcia said in a statement. “They want to know if their home will be safe from rising waters, extreme temperatures and wildfires.”

Climate risk hasn’t yet reached the tipping point of inspiring home shoppers to move to areas they consider less risky. About half of those considering purchasing a home plan to stay in an area that has about the same level of climate risk as where they currently live. Roughly a quarter (23%) are considering moving somewhere with fewer climate risks and 27% are considering somewhere with more climate risks.

The study noted that despite climate concerns, affordability remains a major driver of where people ultimately decide to buy.

In July, the Brookings Institution reported that areas at higher risk for extreme heat, droughts, wildfires and floods have seen faster population growth than low-risk locations as people move away from high-cost, low-risk cities such as San Francisco to lower-cost, higher-risk areas such as Phoenix and Coastal Florida.