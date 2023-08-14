The federal government is getting ready to vacuum carbon emissions from the air.

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Department of Energy has awarded $1.2 billion for two so-called direct air capture facilities in Texas and Louisiana. The projects are designed to remove emissions that are already in the atmosphere, causing climate change and extreme weather events.

"Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won’t reverse the growing impacts of climate change," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. "We also need to remove the CO2 that we’ve already put in the atmosphere, which nearly every climate model makes clear is essential to achieving a net-zero global economy by 2050."

Direct air capture works by separating carbon dioxide from the air and storing it deep underground or incorporating it into products, such as concrete, that prevent its re-release into the atmosphere.

Project Cypress, in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, is designed to capture at least 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually and store it underground. The South Texas DAC Hub, in Kleberg County, Texas, is designed to remove up to 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually using a saline storage site.

The DOE estimates the projects will remove the emissions equivalent of 445,000 gasoline-powered cars annually and create 4,800 jobs. The Biden administration says the $1.2 billion investment is the world’s largest dedicated to carbon removal.

To meet the Biden administration’s goal of a net-zero emissions economy, the DOE said at least 400 million and as many as 1.8 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide will need to be removed from the atmosphere and captured annually by 2050.

The DOE is already assessing the viability of future direct air capture facilities and has announced 19 additional projects that are currently at various stages of feasibility and development.