LOS ANGELES — Film production in the Los Angeles area continued to lag in the second quarter of the year, though television producers were bringing more work to region, according to a report released Tuesday by FilmLA.

Between April and June, on-location filming dropped 6.2% compared to the same period in 2024 — falling from 5,749 shoot days to 5,349 — according to FilmLA, the official film office for the city and county of Los Angeles and surrounding jurisdictions.

Feature films, commercials and other non-TV categories all declined:

Feature films fell 21.4%, dropping to 553 shoot days from 704

Commercials dropped by 15.3%, with 692 shoot days, down from 817

Other projects — including still photography, student films, documentaries, short films, online content, and music and industrial videos — fell 17.3%, with 1,925 shoot days, down from 2,327

However, television production increased by 17%, rising to 2,224 shoot days from 1,901 in the second quarter of 2024.

In both the feature films and television categories, production increased compared to the first quarter of 2025 by 18.4%, or 102 shoot days, and 3.4%, or 75 shoot days, respectively.

The report arrives as state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom recently approved an expansion of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program, a move FilmLA expects will boost future production.

"FilmLA is elated with the news of the passage of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program by the California State Legislature," FilmLA President Paul Audley said in a statement.

"We are grateful to our partners and collaborators across the industry and in government who joined together to advocate for a stronger, modernized and revitalized California where production can thrive once again."

The organization worked for months alongside a multi-party coalition of studio, independent filmmakers, entertainment union and guild members, among others, to lobby for the expanded tax credit program from about $330 million to $750 million.

Additionally, legislators increased the available credit amount for an individual project from 20% to 35%, according to Film LA. Another bill is expected to raise the per-production incentive cap from $100 million to $120 million, and triple total program funding for independent films from $26 million to $75 million.

Beginning in the 2025-26 fiscal year, tax credits in California will become refundable.

"While there is work ahead to bring Los Angeles-area production back to its full potential, we are optimistic and grounded in our mission to keep production affordable, accessible and straightforward," Audley added.