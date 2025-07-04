LOS ANGELES — Inside a closet at the Watts Empowerment Center once used for storing cleaning supplies is a computer, some music equipment and a door that barely closes.

“Literally, we have to pull everything out so people can come in here,” says Marveon Mabon, a Morehouse College senior who grew up in the Imperial Courts housing development just outside the studio’s walls.

Mabon showed another room that was bigger, hosting large screens, music equipment and speakers.

"There’s been groups of like 20 people and, mind you, this is a very, very small space," he says.

Though smalle, the converted storage spaces have powered a surprisingly vibrant creative hub.

“A lot of people who were the 'problem kids' come in here, and it’s like meditation for them. It’s like their zen,” Mabon said. “They come in, they do engineering, they’re in here rapping, expressing themselves."

The fourth-generation public housing resident says places like this are safe haven in a city sometimes shaped by survival.

“In Watts, we say we are taught to survive. I learned that survival was literally waking up," Mabon said. "I had to change that narrative and say that Watts, for me and the people that I’m always in community with, means we are taught to succeed.”

And Mabon thinks what will happen in these music studios next is a part of the set up for success for the community. The humble studios are the subject of a major transformation: a new 2,000-square-foot film and music center, funded through more than $3 million in local, state and federal investments.

The new facility is expected to open in 2026 and include a live recording room, vocal booth and control rooms — a dramatic upgrade from the closet-sized space used today. The project is a partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, with support from the California Arts Council, the Watts Empowerment Center and Top Dawg Entertainment — the label home to SZA and Doechii.

Lourdes Castro Ramirez, president and CEO of HACLA, says the center is designed to close opportunity gaps in entertainment and creative fields.

“Unfortunately, we continue to have a gap in the ability for Black and brown children from these communities to have access to the entertainment industry,” she said. “And so the hope and the goal here is to be able to provide that level of support, that level of training and that level of connection.”

And while Castro Ramirez joined community members, politicians and other leaders in groundbreaking ceremony that was been symbolic, she noted that work is already underway behind the scenes.

“We will also be working to secure additional funds to ensure that we have the right level of support, the right level of equipment and the right level of training,” said Castro Ramirez. “So the partnerships and the collaborations become critically important.”

And while Mabon may be away from Watts completing his studies, he holds his community in high regard and is firmly rooted in being an example.

"You have to continue to push. You have to bring yourself up and you have to change the narrative not for the community, not for your family, but for yourself to start that new legacy," Mabon said. "And it really pushed me to know that I'm not trying to make it out of Watts. I want to pull Watts up and I tell people all the time that we aren't here asking for a handout. We're asking for a hand up. And so our studio is a big, big hand up for the community."