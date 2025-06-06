ANAHEIM, Calif. — Much like the initiative they launched and successfully got passed last year, Disneyland Resort is moving forward with significant expansion plans, primarily at Disney California Adventure.

The year 2026 is aiming to be a big year, with lots of changes.

What You Need To Know Disneyland Resort is moving forward with significant expansion plans, primarily at Disney California Adventure



The popular “Monsters, Inc.” Mike & Sulley to the Rescue ride in the Hollywood Backlot area will close in early 2026 to make way for a brand new attraction and experience based on the hit movie “Avatar”



The announcement comes a year after the Anaheim City Council passed DisneylandForward, a Disney-led initiative that rezones the 490-acre property

Disneyland officials announced that Avengers Campus, which opened in 2021, will nearly double in size and introduce two additional attractions to the superhero-themed land.

The popular “Monsters, Inc.” Mike & Sulley to the Rescue ride in the Hollywood Backlot area will close in early 2026 to make way for a brand new attraction and experience based on the hit movie “Avatar.”

A “Coco”-inspired ride, which Disney Imagineers drew inspiration from Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, will be built in a current backstage area near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier. An audio-animatronic Miguel will lead visitors to the spiritual Land of the Dead.

And to make room for the tens of thousands of visitors expected to head to the park, Disney, beginning in the fall of 2026, will construct a 6,000 spot parking structure on the east side of the Anaheim theme park, with a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard that leads visitors to “a new esplanade arrival experience,” Disneyland President Thomas Mazloum said during a “State of the Resort” presentation in front of business leaders, city officials and journalists on Thursday.

“We need to get ready for the influx of guests from all over the world who will come and visit us in the years to come,” said Mazloum, a former Disney Cruise Line executive who became the Disneyland Resort President earlier this year.

The announcement comes a year after the Anaheim City Council passed DisneylandForward, a Disney-led initiative that rezones the 490-acre property, and a few hours after Disneyland officials released a Disney-commissioned economic impact report that the Disneyland Resort, which houses two theme parks, three hotels and an outdoor entertainment and shopping district, contributes an estimated $16.1 billion annually and directly and indirectly supports 102,000 jobs in Southern California’s economy.

In Anaheim alone, the resort generates $279 million in tax revenue, accounting for about 60% of the city’s general fund, including $194 million paid directly by the Disneyland Resort.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see the impact that we are able to have in Anaheim,” Mazloum said. “These numbers illustrate that when we invest, there are significant benefits to the community and that is why I am ecstatic to share more about what we have planned for the future. The unanimous approval of DisneylandForward has our Imagineers, believe me, very, very busy planning for new, exciting and integrated experience for our resort.”

The news of the parking structure and attractions based on “Coco” and “Avatar” at Disney California Adventure is not new. The company had announced those, along with the doubling of the size of Avengers Campus, at Disney’s D23 Expo fan convention last summer.

The new information provided includes the start of the construction for the parking garage, as well as the locations of the “Avatar” and “Coco” attractions, and the closure of the popular “Monsters Inc.” ride.

Disneyland officials stated that some of these projects are still in the early stages of development and could not provide further details about the upcoming new attractions and experiences.