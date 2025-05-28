A strong Memorial Day weekend at the box office of $327 million, which surpasses 2013’s $314 million holiday weekend, kicks off a strong lineup of summer films through Labor Day.

Strong box office returns encourage studios to increase production, but the future of film and TV production within the Los Angeles area hinges on the timely tax incentives to keep shooting cost-effective in the city.

Despite past challenges such as labor disputes, COVID and wildfires, some industry insiders believe LA’s production slump has bottomed out and are hopeful for a rebound.

Mayor Karen Bass recently signed an executive order to help cut red tape for productions and Gov. Gavin Newsom has doubled down on his proposal to increase California’s tax credit program to $750 million per year, up from the current $330 million.