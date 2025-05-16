LOS ANGELES — Heather Fink has spent nearly a decade trying to make it as a director in Los Angeles. But these days, when she begins a new production, she isn’t scouting locations — she’s searching for tax incentives.

“I don’t really have any realistic incentive to shoot in this state without that,” said Fink, who supplements her income as a boom operator. “The level of production in Los Angeles right now? It’s really bleak.”

Fink is among a growing number of independent filmmakers looking outside of California — and increasingly outside of the United States — as domestic production slows and financial uncertainty looms over the industry.

According to FilmLA, on-location filming in greater Los Angeles dropped 22% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The slowdown comes amid broader economic pressures, including a potential 100% tariff on foreign-made films proposed by President Donald Trump. Industry experts say such a move could cut into international revenue streams and drive up the cost of production.

“Hollywood just can’t catch a break these days,” said Michael Schneider, television editor at Variety. “It’s real. It’s scary out there.”

Rising material costs, labor disruptions and the fallout from last year’s dual strikes have already strained budgets. Schneider noted that tariffs on imported goods could further inflate expenses on items like lumber and equipment, making it harder for smaller productions to stay afloat.

“These are the things you don’t necessarily think about when you think of making a movie — the price of the materials that make the magic,” Schneider said.

Fink explained that she’s now considering international co-productions to fund her next project.

“The U.S. is one of the few developed nations that doesn’t have a national film fund or robust incentive program,” she said. “At this point, I have to look at filming overseas.”

Fink added that the constant changes in policy and the economy have created an unstable environment for creators.

“Every move that keeps happening, it feels like we’re being batted around like a toy,” she said. “There’s so much volatility and constant change.”

For an industry long built on fantasy, many filmmakers say they’re now focused on something more immediate: survival.