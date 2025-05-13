LOS ANGELES — AMC Theatres, the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., announced on Monday that it will offer “50% off Wednesdays.”

It’s a move designed to make moviegoing more affordable as the summer box office gets ready to kick into high gear with releases like “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Superman” and “Jurassic Park,” to name a few. It’s also a move that ensures more guests walk through the doors.

The new deal takes effect July 9 for AMC Stubs members at all AMC locations, and the additional offer is in addition to the discounts already available to AMC Stubs members on Tuesdays.

“Realistically, we could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery. But in April and now in May, the box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

Additional charges for premium formats, such as IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, PRIME at AMC, and RealD 3D, apply; however, a 50% discount will also apply to the base ticket price of these formats.

Guests who are not currently AMC Stubs members can sign up to be AMC Stubs Insider members for free through the AMC mobile app, website, or at their local theatre.

AMC Theatres recently increased the price of Stubs A-List, its monthly subscription membership, to $27.99 per month for New York and California residents. This membership allows up to four movie reservations per week.