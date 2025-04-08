Thousands of people in the entertainment industry rallied on Sunday to sound the alarm on the state of productions in Los Angeles.

In the past couple of years, show productions in LA have continued to decline, taking with them jobs and millions of dollars from the local economy.

Along with the dual worker strikes impacting local production, other states, including New York and Georgia, have also introduced tax credit incentives that have become too good to pass up.

Workers demand that state leaders create more attractive packages to incentivize companies to return jobs.

Legislators introduced two bills, AB 1138 and SB 630, that would expand the $750 million dollar state tax credit that Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed last year.