LOS ANGELES — Production of feature films shot in the Los Angeles area rose by 26.6% in the last three months compared to the same period last year, but overall local production in the entertainment industry decreased by 5%, representing the weakest quarter in 2024, FilmLA reported Wednesday.

According to FilmLA, the film office for the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as other local jurisdictions, feature film production shoot days increased from 376 in 2023 to 476 in 2024.

However, the five-year average for this category still shows a decline of 48%.

Scripted television stood at a combined 758 shoot days in this year's third quarter. During the same period in 2023, these categories were greatly affected by the dual actors and writers strikes.

Each category of scripted productions fell behind their adjusted five- year averages on both a per-quarter and year-to-date basis, FilmLA reported.

"Only a few months ago, the industry hoped we'd see an overall on-paper gain in the third quarter, due to the strike effect," Paul Audley, FilmLA president, said in a statement. "Instead, we saw a pullback and loss of forward momentum, heading into the fall season that will make or break the year."

Reality TV production decreased in the third quarter as well by 56.3% from 2,166 shoot days in 2023 to 946 shoot days in 2024.

Television and web-based commercials production increased by 7.4% compared to the third quarter in 2023, as a result of projects from Adobe, Amazon, L'Oreal and Starbucks, among others. The film office noted that this category is still behind compared to its five-year adjusted averages for the period and year-to-date.

Smaller, lower-cost projects such as still photography, student films, documentaries, music and industrial videos declined by 0.6% to 1,941 shoot days during the third quarter.

The film office has advocated for an expansion of the state's Film & Television Tax Credit Program. In the summer, several television series filmed their first season in the LA area because of the state filming incentive.

"California's film incentive is a proven jobs creator that studies show provides a net positive return on every allocated dollar," Audley said in a statement. "What the program lacks is funding and eligibility criteria that reflect the outputs of the industry in 2024.

"The program's structure and management through the California Film Commission — these are excellent," he added. "But just as our competitors continue to innovate, California must do the same."