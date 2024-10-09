For the first time, visitors will need to shell out as much as $200 for a single day, one park ticket to Disneyland, and for die-hard annual pass holders, about $1,750 to visit as much as they want with some restrictions.

The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday raised most Disneyland and Disney California Adventure single- and multi-day tickets and its popular Magic Key annual passes.

The new prices represent a significant uptick in cost for casual and annual Anaheim Disney theme parkgoers, with single-and-multi day park ticket prices rising as much as 6.5% and annual passes up 20%.

For single-day tickets, Tier 0 remains unchanged at $104, while all other tiers have seen a jump in price.

Tier 1 tickets, for example, have risen from $119 to $126, a 5.9% increase. Tier 2 prices jumped from $134 to $142. Similarly, Tier 6 tickets have gone from $194 to $206, reflecting a 6.2% rise.

Disneyland Resort uses a tier-level ticket structure based on demand, with more popular days such as the Christmas holiday or spring break costing more to enter the park than a mid-week school day in September.

Prices for multi-day tickets have also jumped.

A two-day ticket now costs $330, up from $310, representing a 6.5% increase.

NEW: Magic Key Pass prices increased 6-20% effective today. Inspire is up 6%, Believe up 10%, Enchant up 14.7%, and Imagine (SoCal) up 20%. Price increase impacts renewals.



Disneyland says new sales will resume later this year - but no specific date yet. pic.twitter.com/RHIWx1ztoA — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 9, 2024

Meanwhile, five-day tickets, which previously cost $480, have been raised to $511, following the same 6.5% trend across the board.

Besides regular ticket prices, Disneyland’s Magic Key Passes, used by many locals and frequent visitors, have also seen sharp increases.

Imagine Passes, the annual pass with the fewest days to visit, rose dramatically by 20% to $599. The Enchant Key saw a nearly 15% jump to $974; the Believe Key, a 10% increase to $1,374 and the highest tier, the Inspire Pass, has gone up by 6.1%, now costing $1,749.

Magic Key Passes are currently not on sale but will resume with renewals seeing increases as well, Disney officials said.

Disneyland’s popular pay-to-skip-ride feature, the Lightning Lane, also saw a slight uptick, with the price increasing from $30 to $32, a 6.7% rise.

The rise in ticket prices comes a week after Disneyland announced ticket prices for children ages 3 to 9 at $50, about half off, on some days starting Jan. 7, 2025. The theme park also added new hotel deals for visitors.

“There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort,” said Disneyland spokesperson Jessica Good in a statement to Spectrum News. “We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible.”

According to the Themed Entertainment Association, Disneyland attracted over 17.25 million visitors in 2023, a 2.2% increase from the previous year. Disney California Adventure drew 10 million visitors, an 11% increase from the previous year.

Disneyland was the second most frequented theme park in the world by visitors — behind Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando — in 2023, the Themed Entertainment Association reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.