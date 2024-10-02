Keanu Reeves will be experiencing a different kind of “Speed” this weekend when he steps into a Toyota race car to careen around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The 60-year-old actor, best known for the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films, said on Instagram Tuesday that he’ll compete in the Toyota GR Cup.
Reeves will drive a Toyota GR86 for Eagles Canyon Racing in the No. 92 car., joining 33 other drivers on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. He’s one of four drivers making their GR Cup debut, including YouTube personality Cody Jones.
Practice sessions for the race begin Thursday, with a qualifying round Friday. The race itself begins Saturday, with a final on Sunday. Reeves will race both weekend days.
When Reeves takes to the track, he’ll join a long list of celebrities who have also donned racing suits and hit the track in recent years, including Patrick Dempsey and Frankie Muniz.
In 2009, Reeves competed in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, taking first place in the celebrity category.