Fans of the ‘90s sitcom “Friends” are getting a new game-show spinoff.
Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced Monday it will start shooting “Fast Friends” in New York City in October.
Timed to coincide with the beloved show’s 30-year anniversary, Fast Friends is a four-part game show that will be filmed at The Friends Experience: The One in New York City — an interactive exhibit of 18 recreated rooms from the “Friends” set, including the Central Perk coffee shop, Joey and Chandler’s living room and Monica and Rachel’s kitchen.
As part of “Fast Friends,” fans will be able to re-live moments from the original show’s 10 seasons and test their knowledge, while answering trivia questions, solving puzzles and playing games.
The limited series will stream on Max, which will include bonus content that looks at the show’s development, casting and enduring influence.
"Friends" is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. It averaged 25 million weekly viewers while it was on air.