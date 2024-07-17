LOS ANGELES — Television and film production continue to face challenges following the impacts of the dual writers and actors strike last year as local on-location filming declined by 12.4% year-over-year from April through June, according to a report released Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Reality TV series that filmed in the LA area last quarter included "Accident," Oxygen's "Suicide or Murder" and ABC's "American Idol," among others



Most feature projects filmed in the LA region last quarter were independent films, such as "Dreamquil" and "Lurker," which benefited from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program



Production of TV pilots also increased by 54.5% to 17 shoot days, according to the report



In the last five years, overall on-location filming levels heading into summer were down by 33.4% below their five-year seasonal average, the report noted

FilmLA, a partner film office for the city and county of Los Angeles as well as other local jurisdictions, released two reports covering regional film production activity and sound stage production, respectively.

On-location production stood at 5,749 shoot days in the second quarter of 2024 with reductions in feature film down 3.3% to 704 shoot days and commercial production down 5.1% to 817 shoot days.

However, the largest decline was in filming of reality TV, which fell by 56.9% to 868 shoot days this quarter.

But as part of the larger television categories, scripted content production such as TV drama production increased by 98.3% to 714 shoot days, and TV comedy production rose by 103% to 171 shoot days.

Production of TV pilots also increased by 54.5% to 17 shoot days, according to the report.

"Generally speaking, unscripted television is a location-heavy format that generates significant permit volume," FilmLA's VP of Integrated Communications Philip Sokoloski said in a statement. "The employment impact of reality production is lower than it is for scripted TV, and projects are not incentive-eligible through the state of California. It remains an important part of LA's production economy."

Reality TV series that filmed in the LA area last quarter included "Accident," Oxygen's "Suicide or Murder" and ABC's "American Idol," among others.

Most feature projects filmed in the LA region last quarter were independent films, such as "Dreamquil" and "Lurker," which benefited from the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

Television shows that filmed on-location in Los Angeles last quarter included incentive-enrolled projects such as Netflix's "Forever S1," ABC's "High Potential" and CBS' "Matlock," among other projects.

Commercial productions are not incentive-illegible in California, which have become more attractive targets for other jurisdictions. In the greater Los Angeles area, car companies such as Ford, Honda and others all shoot commercials in the second quarter, along with major brands like Google and Lululemon.

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA labor actions reduced industry output in 2023, but a "sustained pattern of production decline" had been evident before the strikes began, according to FilmLA.

In the last five years, overall on-location filming levels heading into summer were down by 33.4% below their five-year seasonal average, the report noted.

"Streaming content is down, and Los Angeles and its many global competitors are still reeling from post-strike paralysis," Sokoloski said in a statement. "Workers in this industry, wherever they are based, are seeing fewer opportunities amid ongoing labor negotiations in an era of content contraction."

FilmLA analysts point out that for the studios that produce, purchase and distribute entertainment content, investor emphasis on financial austerity/profitability over new subscriber growth, plus a wave of corporate mergers, continues to limit new content investment.

Sokoloski points out that the rest of this year will "look better — on paper." He notes that a production lift may be possible, pending successful contract negotiations, and if entertainment companies invest in new content.

As part of FilmLA's regional survey of sound stage occupancy and certified studio-based production, the report — covering January through June 2023 — found use of these facilities dropped below 74%. It is also the lowest reported occupancy level observed by the organization since officials began conducting the study in 2016.

About 706 projects were filmed on stages during this study period. The level of feature film, television and commercial projects produced on sound stages did not change much from prior periods.

Non-film use of stage properties increased in early 2023, to about 17% of total activity. Stage operators welcomed novel non-film uses of unused stage facilities in early 2023, and into the latter half of the year.

FilmLA is expected to release two more updates in the fall covering on- location and sound stage production. The organization will begin publishing these updates on a six-month basis, every March and September, beginning in 2025.