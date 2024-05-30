Film and television shows are a decreasing part of the entertainment industry, according to a new Otis College Report on the Creative Economy released Thursday.

Los Angeles as a location for film and television productions is also decreasing, according to the report that looks at changes to the industry since streaming first began in 2013.

Last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes prompted LA’s share of film and TV employment to fall to 27% in 2023 compared with 35% a year earlier, according to the report. While productions are moving to other parts of the country, there isn’t one area that is likely to become the new home of the film and television industry.

“The film and TV industry in Los Angeles County is a little wounded, but it remains the nation’s marquee destination for film and TV production,” the report said, adding that Hollywood talent earn salaries that are 60% higher than the national average because they have skills that can’t be found in other filming locations.

Even so, TV and film as a percentage of the greater entertainment industry in LA fell to 52% in 2024 compared with 64% in 2013, with fewer jobs compared with a decade ago. Software publishing, video gaming, social media platforms, media streaming, performing arts, spectator sports and independent artists, however, have seen a 53% increase in jobs over the same time period.