ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim City Council is expected to vote on April 16 whether to approve a proposed $1.9 billion expansion of the Disneyland resort within the resort’s existing footprint.

Spectrum News spoke to the owner of Castle Inn and Suites, which has been in Anaheim for decades, about how the expansion could affect his hotel business.

We also dive into the economics of the project. Cal State Fullerton assistant professor Mojgan Sami explains the potential effects of the expansion on the community.