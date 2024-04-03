ANAHEIM, Calif. — For the past year, the Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger has teased fans with a possible "Avatar"-themed land coming to Anaheim.

On Wednesday, the idea of creating a land based on James Cameron's "Avatar" franchise blockbuster at Disneyland became increasingly real.

The land — if and when it gets built — will rival its Southeast counterpart inside the Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

During the company's annual shareholders meeting, Iger unveiled concept art for a river-type attraction for the prospective themed land.

Guests look on and walk around from a pair of bridges and the surrounding environment. Pandora is the name of the fictional planet in "Avatar."

Walt Disney Imagineering is working with Cameron to develop the land, which is expected to be built soon after the city of Anaheim approves Disney's $2 billion DisneylandForward masterplan agreement.

Disney has asked the city to update and rezone the company's 490-acre theme park footprint in the city's so-called Resort District.

Disney wants the city to rezone several of the company's parking lots and other underutilized lands with a mixed-use designation.

This would allow them to build entertainment attractions, hotels, shopping centers and restaurants together rather than in specifically independently designed zoning areas. The proposal also could pave the way for a new monorail connector, parking structure, pedestrian bridges, a PeopleMover or even a Skyway.

The Anaheim City Council expects to vote on DisneylandForward later this month.

In a separate blog post on its official news site, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro said they are excited about the possibility of incorporating new stories and entertainment experiences at "Walt's original theme park destination after approval of DisneylandForward."

"Avatar is the latest example of how we are looking to create new and innovative ways to bring our powerful stories to life," D'Amaro wrote.

Disney did not disclose the possible location of the Avatar-themed land in Disneyland.