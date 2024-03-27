EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Often dubbed a beacon for Latin musicians in Los Angeles, The Conga Room is closing its doors after 25 years.

Following the club founders' decision to lay the institution to rest, a special farewell celebration was held Wednesday night in its honor.

Actor and co-investor Jimmy Smits hosted the downtown LA event, and comedian Paul Rodriguez — also an investor — spoke about the venue's legacy dating back to 1998. The celebration also featured live performances by acclaimed singers such as Jerry Rivera.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Jerry Rivera performs onstage during The Conga Room's 25-year closing celebration at The Conga Room on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for The Conga Room/Leon Bennett)

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared recorded remarks during the event, calling the venue an intricate space for Latino and California culture. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., spoke onstage about his experience with The Conga Room's rich history.

As the institution bids farewell, it will continue its legacy through Conga Kids, a nonprofit that integrates social and emotional well-being through an inclusive curriculum around dance and music. Conga Kids is present in under-resourced communities reaching over 50,000 children annually in LA, according to the organization. To learn more, visit here.

