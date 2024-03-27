EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Often dubbed a beacon for Latin musicians in Los Angeles, The Conga Room is closing its doors after 25 years.
Following the club founders' decision to lay the institution to rest, a special farewell celebration was held Wednesday night in its honor.
Actor and co-investor Jimmy Smits hosted the downtown LA event, and comedian Paul Rodriguez — also an investor — spoke about the venue's legacy dating back to 1998. The celebration also featured live performances by acclaimed singers such as Jerry Rivera.
Gov. Gavin Newsom shared recorded remarks during the event, calling the venue an intricate space for Latino and California culture. U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., spoke onstage about his experience with The Conga Room's rich history.
As the institution bids farewell, it will continue its legacy through Conga Kids, a nonprofit that integrates social and emotional well-being through an inclusive curriculum around dance and music. Conga Kids is present in under-resourced communities reaching over 50,000 children annually in LA, according to the organization. To learn more, visit here.