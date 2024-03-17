LOS ANGELES — It’s been a little over four months since the actors union SAG-AFTRA and the major Hollywood studios reached a deal on a new contract, ending a strike that paralyzed much of Hollywood.
But regular production is far from back. Not-for-profit FilmLA says shoot permits are down by about 10% and shoot days are down by about 12% from this time last year.
After a viral post on LinkedIn by producer and writer Patrick Caligiuri detailing his struggles, many industry workers came forward with similar tales of struggling to find jobs.