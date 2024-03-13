Spotify is getting into the video business. On Wednesday, the music-streaming service said it is rolling out music videos to its premium users in 11 global markets. The beta test is launching with a limited list of songs by a handful of artists, including Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

“So many times in my own experience and for countless others, music videos play a key role in hooking you: taking you from being a listener to learning and becoming a fan,” Spotify Vice President and Head of Music Product Charlie Hellman said in a statement on the company's website. “They’re an important part of so many artists’ tool kits, and it’s a natural fit for them to live in the same place that more than half a billion people choose to listen to music.”

The music videos will be available in the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya but not the United States.

Spotify users have been able to watch short music video clips on the app for about a year, but the beta test of full-length videos is a first for the Swedish company as it competes with other major players in the online space, including YouTube and Apple Music.

Spotify launched in 2008 as a music streamer but has since added podcasts and audiobooks. The subscription audio service offers more than 100 million tracks, 5 million podcast titles and 350,000 audiobooks, according to its website, and has more than 602 million users and 236 million subscribers in 180+ markets.