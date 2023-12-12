It’s game over for the convention that drew legions of gaming companies to downtown Los Angeles to showcase their latest titles and technologies.

On Tuesday, the organizer of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, announced it is permanently shutting down.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3,” the association announced Tuesday on X. The ESA has operated E3 since 1995. “ESA remains focused on advocating for ESA member companies and the industry workforce who fuel positive cultural and economic impact every day.”

The Entertainment Software Assn.’s annual video game industry trade show was mecca for fans and the developers, publishers and console makers that built video games into an almost $100 billion dollar industry in the U.S. alone.

E3 has not been held in person since June 2019, when it attracted 66,000 visitors. The COVID pandemic forced it to go dark in 2020, and a virtual E3 took place in 2021.

E3 was staging a comeback this year that failed to materialize after reports that Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony didn’t plan to attend.

The E3 expo website echoes the end of an era with a simple “thanks for the memories” message playing on its home page over a video montage of enthusiastic fans checking out the latest and greatest games from years past.