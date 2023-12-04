ANAHEIM, Calif. — Planning a Disneyland trip got a little easier, but there won’t be any spontaneous visits to the park on the horizon.

For the first time, Disneyland Resort unveiled its seasonal and limited event calendar on Monday, allowing visitors to plan their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth up to 180 days in advance.

Were you ever wanting to check out Pixar Fest?

The so-called festival of friendship event is highlighted by an all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” and a fireworks show, “Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” with new scenes. Ember and Wade from “Elemental” and the Re Panda Mei from “Turning Red” will be available for meet and greets.

The celebration returns on April 26 and runs through Aug. 4, 2024.

The popular Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure returns from March 1 to April 22 with all new creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations, and other cuisine-related events.

Star Wars fans could hop on Hyperspace Mountain, the Star Wars overlay of Space Mountain, from April 5 to June 2 when Season of the Force comes back to Disneyland.

The Halloween season will begin on Aug. 23 and end on Oct. 31. The Holidays begin Nov. 15.

Disney also unveiled special limited time celebrations such as Celebrate Gospel at the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland from Feb. 17 to 24 and the two-day Anaheim Ducks Days on Feb. 22 and 23.

Additionally, Disney previously announced the opening of the first Pixar Place Hotel where the former Paradise Pier Hotel stands and on May 24, the return of Fantasmic nighttime spectacular at Disneyland.

While Disney made it easier to plan ahead of time, one thing is clear: the reservation system to enter the theme parks, a feature they implemented during the coronavirus pandemic to manage crowds, is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

There won’t be any spontaneous trips like before the pandemic when ticket and pass-holders could visit the park the day of or at their whim.

The opening of new Disneyland rides or other upcoming attractions will be a mystery until Disney officials announce it.

2024 aims to be a big year at Disneyland Resort. Although the opening dates were not announced, Disney plans to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and the openings of Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán’s Paseo and Céntrico high end Mexican cuisine restaurant and Din Tai Fun at Downtown Disney.