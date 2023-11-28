Plastics, get ready to eat your hearts out: The Mean Girls Experience is coming to LA and New York in January, centered around a fast-casual restaurant with cafeteria-style food.

Whether it’s a Kalteen brownie, a fetch strudel or a burn book burger slider, the experience will serve up as much attitude as Regina George dished out back in the day as the queen bee of North Shore High in the 2004 classic film.

“There was nothing more grool that the chance to bring the world of Mean Girls to life,” Bucket Listers President of Experiences, and Mean Girls Experience creator, Derek Berry said in a statement. “It’s truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom.”

The original Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, along with SNL stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, came out in 2004 and has since become a cult classic for its over-the-top, yet emotionally accurate, portrayal of a clique and its treatment of a homeschooled newcomer.

Visitors to the Mean Girls Experience are encouraged to where their best Regina George-approved outfit to enjoy set recreations and a museum of set pieces and iconic outfits from the film. They can also pop into the cool mom bar for a late afternoon happy hour or take the stage for a winter talent show.

Created by the same media experience brand that ran the popular Malibu Barbie Café and Golden Girls Kitchen pop-ups, the Mean Girls Experience will open in Los Angeles January 12th and in New York on January 19th to coincide with the opening of the new Mean Girls film starring Renee Rapp and returning Tina Fey to her role as Ms. Norbury.