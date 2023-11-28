When the Rolling Stones announced last week the band would tour in support of their new “Hackney Diamonds” album in 2024, it came with a surprise sponsor: the AARP.

Now the advocacy group for people over the age of 50 is holding a presale for the 16-city North American tour.

Starting at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, card-carrying members will be among the first to snag tickets for the highly anticipated concert series. The tour kicks off April 28, 2024, in Houston and will end July 17 in the Bay Area.

“The Rolling Stones began the dialogue with us a few months ago,” AARP Senior Vice President of Brand Integration Barbara Shipley told Spectrum News. “We are always excited to reach new people and offer unique benefits to members, such as this special 2024 presale.”

At each of the 16 tour stops, AARP will also offer an experience “to help concert goers appreciate the connections between music, dancing and brain health,” Shipley said.

She declined to say whether any of the Rolling Stones are AARP members, though they are certainly eligible. Mick Jagger is currently 80 years old. Keith Richards will reach that milestone next month, prior to the tour’s kickoff. Ronnie Wood is 76.

The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds” in October and played a one-off surprise show in New York City one day later that included a surprise duet with Lady Gaga to perform the track, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven.”

“Hackney Diamonds” is the band’s first album of new songs in 18 years and its first since drummer Charlie Watts passed away in 2021. The band’s last North American tour, in 2021, grossed more than $115 million.

The AARP pre-sale runs November 29 from 10 a.m. local time through November 30 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the “Hackney Diamonds” tour will go on sale to the general public December 1 through Ticketmaster's website.