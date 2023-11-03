The actors’ strike that has been paralyzing film and television productions for more than three months could be coming to an end.

The Screen Actors Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are scrambling to come to terms on a new contract that would allow many TV shows and films to stay on their release schedules, following an AMPTP warning to the actors’ union that a deal needed to be reached by the end of this week.

SAG-AFTRA presented a comprehensive counterproposal to AMPTP on Saturday and a more specific counter on artificial intelligence usage on Wednesday



On Thursday night, the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee said on Instagram it was “on standby,” waiting for a response from the AMPTP about “both the AI counter we presented yesterday, and the comprehensive counter proposal we passed across the table five days ago.” It has yet to receive a response.

While the actors’ union awaits AMPTP feedback, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher posted on Instagram Friday, “Let’s hope the amptp ceo’s resurface with a seal the deal counter!”

SAG-AFTRA’s 160,000 members first began striking the major Hollywood studios on July 14 after their contract expired and demands for new contract terms were not met. The union has proposed higher residual payments from streaming companies that are based on a show’s success and safeguards over the use of artificial intelligence.