Taylor Swift probably didn’t imagine this in her wildest dreams.

On Thursday, Bloomberg, based on its own estimates, reported that the pop superstar, on the strength of her blockbuster “Eras” tour, has achieved billionaire status.

Bloomberg noted that Swift is one of the few entertainers to reach the billionaires’ club based on music alone.

The “Eras” tour has generated $700 million in ticket sales to date, according to an estimate by Bloomberg that it says is conservative. During its 53 U.S. concerts, the tour added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to the report.

Bloomberg added that the tour has generated as much money as the economies of small countries.

While the U.S. leg of the tour is complete, Swift has 89 more shows scheduled around the world, further adding to her wealth.

In addition, she released a self-funded “Eras” concert movie earlier this month that brought in $129.8 million in its first two weekends.

On Friday, Swift released the re-recorded version of her 2014 hit album “1989.” Upset that music executive Scooter Braun acquired her masters and licensing rights, Swift has been re-recording her older albums, to which she has the rights.

So how did the “Anti-Hero” singer get to $1 billion?

Bloomberg estimated the value of Swift’s music released since 2019 is $400 million, while she has generated $370 million from ticket sales and merchandise. She has earned $120 million from streaming and another $80 million from music royalties, according to the news organization. Swift’s five homes, meanwhile, are valued at $110 million, Bloomberg estimated.

Bloomberg estimates Swift’s music catalog is worth anywhere from $400 million to $1 billion, potentially eclipsing the record $550 million in total Bruce Springsteen sold his masters and publishing for in 2021.