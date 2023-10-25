Teenagers and young adults would like to see less sexual content on TV shows and more friendships and platonic relationships, according to a new Teens and Screens report from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Almost half of the study’s 13- to 24-year-old respondents said romance is over-used (44.3%) and sex is unnecessary for the plot in most movies and television shows (47.5%).

A majority (51.5%) said they wanted to see more friendships and non-sexual relationships, while 39% said they’d like to see more non-romantic or asexual characters.

“What the survey is really saying is that they want more and different kinds of relationships reflected in the media they watch,” study co-author Dr. Yalda T. Uhls said in a statement about the survey conducted by UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers.

Adolescents disliked storylines that portrayed romantic relationships as necessary for happiness and in which male and female lead characters ended up together romantically.

“We know that young people are suffering an epidemic of loneliness and they’re seeking modeling in the art they consume,” said Uhls, who is an adjunct professor in the UCLA Psychology Department. “It’s important for Hollywood to recognize that adolescents want stories that reflect the full spectrum of relationships.”

She cited studies showing young people having less sex than their parents at a similar age and preferring to be single.

The annual Teens and Screens report surveyed 1,500 people between the ages of 10 and 24; 100 people from each age participated in the survey and were selected to reflect U.S. census data on race and gender.

The study found that adolescents preferred binge-watching shows (50.%) to getting weekly episodes (25.5%). They also expressed a strong preference for original storytelling (56%) instead of remakes, franchises or TV shows and movies based on books or comics.

In 2023, adolescent respondents said they wanted to see “lives like my own” — a stark change from the 2022 survey that found they preferred to see “lives unlike my own” on screen. The study said adolescents are seeking authenticity and found TikTok to be the most authentic media platform.

“There has been a wide-ranging discourse among young people about the meaning of community in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the isolation that came with it,” Teens and Screens co-author Stephanie Rivas-Lara said in a statement. “Adolescents are looking to media as a ‘third place’ where they can connect and have a sense of belonging — and with frightening headlines about climate change, pandemics and global destabilization, it makes sense they are gravitating towards what’s most familiar in those spaces.”